Dale Prentice

Dale Edgar Prentice, 61, of Gaylord, Michigan, passed away at home with his family Saturday, December 26, 2020.

Born in Lincoln Park, Michigan, he grew up in Wayne County, Michigan, and graduated from Fannin County High School in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

His father died when Dale was 10. Eventually, his mother remarried. His fondest memories of this period include time spent hunting and fishing with his step-brother, and summers spent with his grandparents in the mountains of North Georgia, where he helped on their large farm and spent many hours roaming the woods, studying the mountains and wildlife.

After graduating from high school, Dale joined the United States Army, serving proudly for nearly 22 years, retiring in 1999 with the rank of Sergeant First Class.

While stationed in Germany, Dale met his future wife and fellow soldier, Mary Fitzgerald. They married in Svendborg, Denmark on April 22, 1982.

During his enlistment, Dale served in numerous places throughout the world. His family of four was with him as often as possible, always ready for their next adventure together.

After retiring from the Army, Dale worked in the electronics field, then attended Lake Superior State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Networking in 2013. His second career in information technology followed, with retirement in 2017.

A true autodidact, Dale always sought out new knowledge and experiences. He loved learning and teaching. His family meant everything to him, and his greatest pride were his grandchildren.

Dale is survived by Mary, his wife of more than 38 years; his children, Jeremiah (Michelle) Prentice and Meghan (Jason) Heering; his grandchildren, Lily Prentice, Finley Prentice and John Heering; his mother, Lexie Huff; sisters, Cheryl (Bryan) Cornellier and Darla (Mike) Atkins; step sister, Jody (Dennis) Adams and step brother, Howard (Janet) Huff; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family members.

Presently, Dale’s family will remember him privately with no gathering planned. He will be interred with family in the spring in Hanover, New Hampshire. Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions in his memory to Leader Dogs for the Blind at www.leaderdog.org/donate/.

