Cynthia Brown

Body

Cynthia Kay Brown, age 58, of Blue Ridge, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Brandi) Farr of McCaysville and Jennifer Farr of Morganton; and grandchildren, Christopher Farr, Sadie Farr, Blake Dockery, Cameron Dockery, Chandler Dockery and Bryson Farr.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with Brother Joel Nicholson officiating.

Interment was in the Chastain Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.