Cynthia “Cyndy” Ensley, 71, entered into rest March 10, 2021 at her residence after an extended illness.

A native of Augusta, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Thelma Clark. She attended the Academy of Richmond County and Augusta College. After moving to the Atlanta area, she met and married Roy Clark Ensley, the love of her life. After spending several years in Hilton Head, South Carolina, they eventually settled in Blue Ridge.

After many years of working as an executive assistant and office manager in the medical field, Cyndy retired and worked alongside Roy in the vacuum business until the last couple of years. When she and Roy were not traveling, she enjoyed spending time in their mountain home, reading, cooking, gardening, caring for their feline babies and spending time with their many special friends. Cyndy will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her two sisters, Colleen Sines (Phil) of Appling, Georgia, and Pam Grickis of Evans, Georgia; her stepdaughter, Vicki Ensley Pennington (Lyle) of Denver, Colorado; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.

Her loving husband of 44 years, Roy Clark Ensley, passed away March 7, 2021.

The family would like to give special thanks to all of the wonderful people who helped provide comfort to Cyndy during her bout with Parkinson’s.

Due to current public health concerns, there will be no immediate funeral service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge will be in charge of arrangements.