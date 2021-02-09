Corey Welch

Body

Corey Patrick Welch, 47, of Copperhill, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 in Manchester, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Welch; mother and father, Patricia and Ricky Welch; daughter and son-in-law, Jozie Welch and Walter Chace Rainwater; grandsons, Dylan and Blake Rainwater; son, Patrick Welch; stepchildren, Marlaina Cook and Anthony Cook; step-grandchildren, Chloe, John, Joey, Jackson and Jagger Cook; sister, Summer Welch Allen; niece, Mollie Allen; nephews, Rowdy and Cruz Allen; great nephew, Phoenix Morrow; aunt and uncle, Dee and Larry Robbins; and second cousin, Larry Welch.

Memorial services were held Monday, February 1, 2021, at 6 p.m. from the Akins of Copperhill Chapel.

