Clark Barker

Body

Lieutenant Colonel Clark O. Barker, 97, of Copperhill, Tennessee, died suddenly December 29, 2020.

Clark was born to Roy and Ruby Barker in 1923. He grew up in Lapel, Indiana, before joining the military in 1942.

He was a proud veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, where he served as an Electronics Warfare Officer aboard B-52 Bombers.

He also attended Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.

He retired from both General Motors and the United States Air Force. He spent the last 40 years as a businessman in the Copperhill/McCaysville area.

He is survived by his brothers, Bob (Karen) Barker of Austin, Texas, and John Barker of Lapel, Indiana. Also surviving are his children, son, Rod (Shelley) Barker of Anderson, Indiana; daughter, Debra Barker of Georgia; and son Clark (Cathy) Barker of Anderson. His grandchildren, Amy Barker, Michael (Tiffany) Barker, Matthew Barker, Savannah (Bryan) Brumfield, Wesley (Heather) Branham, David Barker, Paula Paschal, Tina Biggs, Jason (Michelle) Barker, Lindsey Pile, Chaz Barker, and Brandon Barker; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda (Owenby) Barker; son Gordon Barker; and his brothers, Hib and Richard Barker.

Services were held Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Finch-Cochran Funeral Home in McCaysville. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with services immediately following.