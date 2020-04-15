Charles White

Body

Mr. Charles Eddie White, age 83, of Turtletown, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

He is survived by his children Michael White, Pauline White and Charlene White; siblings Doris Jean Cole, Scott White, and Jimmy White; grandchildren Lauren, Matthew, Jessica, Isaac and Ryan; great-grandchildren Charlotte, Lilly, Lohlan and Emberly; and nephews and nieces Irvin Melton, Fred Postelle, Eric Parker, Sheila Stiles, Melanie Pack, Mickey Fox, Daphne Holden, Sharon Tucker and Robin Bain.

A private graveside service was conducted from New Liberty Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Ledford officiating. Pallbearers were Michael White, Scotty White, Irvin Melton, Teddy Stiles and Freddy Postelle.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill is in charge of the arrangements.