Mrs. Carolyn Pickett, age 79, of Blue Ridge, passed away March 11, 2020, in PruittHealth Skilled Nursing and Rehab. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born April 4, 1940, in Fannin County, to the late Claude and Nola Owenby Neal. Carolyn was a devoted member of the New Canaan Baptist Church. Also preceding her in death was her husband, William Caraway Pickett; one daughter, Sherry Kincaid; and siblings, Randal Paul Neal, Betty Whitener, Mary Thomas and Jean Ledford.

Survivors include her sons and their spouses, Terry and Becky Davenport of Blue Ridge, Michael and Pat Davenport of Blue Ridge and Mark Holiday of Nashville, Tennessee; honorary daughter, Rhonda Davenport of Chatsworth, Georgia; son-in-law, Larry Kincaid of Blue Ridge; grandchildren and their spouses, Andy (Jessica) Rogers, Tracy Davenport, Amanda Davenport, Emily Davenport, Dusty Davenport, Sueanda (Travis) Hosier and Tommielynn Jordan; and 26 great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, March 15, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Russell Hood and the Rev. William Gravitt officiating. Music was provided by Ronald and Linda Hyde and the Rev. Russell Hood.

Interment followed in the New Canaan Baptist Church cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Junior Taylor, James Whitener, Barry Jack, Kevin Franklin, Nathan Stuart and Dusty Davenport. The following gentlemen were selected to serve as honorary pallbearers: Bethel Rice, Jeff Stanley and Larry Kincaid. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.