Calvin Buttram

Body

Calvin Lee Buttram, age 67, of Blue Ridge, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

He was born on April 9, 1953 in Ducktown, to the late Thomas Frank Buttram and Helen Pauline Queen.

He was a member of Helping Hand Fellowship Church. He was an active member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He taught 2 years at East Fannin High School and later retired from Murray County School System where he was a teacher and a coach.

He is survived by his siblings, Phyllis (Waldo) Davis of Blue Ridge and Winston (Janet) Buttram of Gainesville; nieces and nephews, Sandi Buttram, Christopher Buttram, Erica Callihan and Daniel Davis; five great-nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service was held Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Denny Hawkins officiating.

Interment followed in the Friendship #3 Baptist Church cemetery with Hunter Hayes, Jacob Walton, Gage Rollins, Jim Davenport, Denny Hawkins and Grayson Buttram as pallbearers.

A public celebration of Calvin’s life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.