Bonnie Wallace

Mrs. Bonnie Wood Wallace, age 77, of McCaysville, passed away February 3, 2021, in Jasper, Georgia.

She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Loren Ray and Grace Bell Davis Wood. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul “Pappy” Wallace; and daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Rob Ray.

Survivors include her grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda and Danny Banks of Temple, Georgia, Jason and Terri Ray of Plainfield, Ontario and Josh and Lindsey Hughes of Athens, Georgia; great grandchildren, Mia Banks, Ellie Mann, Jocelyn “Sidda” Banks, Kennedy Ray, McKinley Ray, Olive Capogreco, Lyndon Ray, Sophia Capogreco, Judd Ray, Eilan Hughes and Judah Paul Hughes; and adoptive daughter, Joyce Hogan.

Graveside services were conducted Friday, February 19, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. from the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, with Rev. Rubin Smith officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.