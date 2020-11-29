Bonnie Sansone

Body

Bonnie Sue Sansone, resident of Cherry Log, passed away November 19, 2020, at the age of 62, after a long battle with cancer.

Bonnie was born in Jacksonville, Florida, July 2, 1958. She was adopted by her parents at three months old, and grew up in Orlando, Florida. She met her husband, Jim Sansone in high school and would reconnect later in life, marrying on February 12, 1982.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, Bonnie loved reading, arts and crafts activities, and was highly involved with various churches her entire life. Throughout her life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Bonnie is survived by her parents, Don and Betty Wilson; her husband, Jim Sansone; her daughters Heather Fernando and LaTasha Jones; and eight grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her brother, Andrew Wilson and granddaughter, Abigail.