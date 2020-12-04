Bobbie Hughes

Body

Bobbie Davenport Hughes, age 93, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Hughes was born in Blue Ridge, March 1, 1927, to the late Burse Davenport and Lona Miller Davenport. Mrs. Hughes was a business owner that specialized in promotional advertising.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Ray Hughes; and her siblings, Fred Davenport, Jewell Davenport Gibby, Lola Davenport Daves, and Ruby Davenport Whitfield. Mrs. Hughes attended Lebanon Baptist Church in Roswell but had most recently attended First Baptist Church of Woodstock.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Lee Wells of Roswell; two grandchildren, Whitney Wells of San Diego, California, and Ashley (Jason) Meadows of Roswell; and two great-grandchildren, Jamersyn and Avery Meadows.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Akins of Blue Ridge Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Ron Hughes officiating. Pallbearers were Doug Davenport, Danny Hughes, Jesse Hunt, Nathan Davenport, Chet Akins and Blake Cobb. Interment followed in Copper Ridge Memory Garden.

