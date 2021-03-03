Bob Stignani

Body

Robert “Bob” Harold Stignani, age 86, of Blue Ridge, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Heritage Hospice.

A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, March 18, at Georgia National Cemetery with a Memorial Service following at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Darby Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Gail Stignani, son, Steve (Alicia) Stignani; daughter, Claire (Bobby) Sims; sister, Janet (Peter) Roth; grandchildren, Jason (Paige) Sims, Andrea (Ben) Hammond, Rachel (Kyle) Cooke and Sophie (Jordan Williams) Stignani; and great-grandchildren, Jenna Sims, Kyle Sims, Savannah Sims, Scout Hammond, Eve Hammond and Noah Cooke.

Bob will be remembered for his love of family, friends, nature and community.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Humane Society of Blue Ridge in his memory at https://hsbr.kindful.com/?campaign=239196.

Darby Funeral Home of Canton is in charge of the arrangements.