Billie Barnes

Body

Billie Jean Barnes, age 88, of Grassy Creek, went home to be with her Lord Sunday, November 15, 2020.

She was born June 30, 1932, in Polk County to the late Marvin and Francis Talley. She was a homemaker.

Mrs. Barnes was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Robert Barnes; grandson, Jeffrey Barnes; sister, Gwendolyn Talley; and brother, C.M. (Bug) Talley Jr.

She is survived by sons, James (Dianna) Barnes and Dennis (Vivian) Barnes; grandchildren, Suzanne (Kevin) Stevens, David (Angie) Barnes, Stacy (Tim) McArthur, Jamie (Leah) Barnes, Jennifer Barnes and fiancé Will Koehler; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Caleb Carter, Haylee and Marley McArthur, Aubrey and Brody Barnes and great-great-grandson, Koda Carter.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill Chapel with the Rev. Clifton Patterson and the Rev. David O’Neal officiating. Music was provided by the Kenny O’Neal Family. Interment followed in the Grassy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Tim McArthur, Kevin Stevens, David Barnes, Jamie Barnes, Will Koehler and Daren Waters. The family met with friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening, November 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.