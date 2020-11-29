Body

William D. “Bill” McPeek, age 81, of Blue Ridge, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

He was born August 21, 1939, in Ford’s Branch, Kentucky, to the late Burl McPeek and Hazel Robinson McPeek. Bill served in the United States Air Force for eight years as a flight engineer. Later he worked for many years in sales of industrial supplies.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bob McPeek and Ronnie McPeek.

Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bunnie McPeek; son and daughter-in-law, William David and Valerie McPeek; granddaughter, Brittany Anne McPeek; siblings, Jack and Joyce McPeek, Larry McPeek, Sterling McPeek, Lois Vita and Barbara Hovey; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and relatives.

The family will visit to celebrate Bill’s life Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Following the visitation, full military honors will be provided by the North Georgia Honor Guard at 6 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel.

