Body

The Rev. James E. “Big Jim” Holsonback, age 68, of Epworth, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Jim was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. But most of all, he was a true servant of God. His life was devoted to preaching God’s Word and telling everyone he came into contact with about the goodness of God and being saved.

He pastored several churches during his ministry. He also owned and operated Big Jim’s Floors in Blue Ridge.

Jim was preceded in death by is father, Marvin L. Holsonback; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Jereleen Payne.

Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Betty Payne Holsonback; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Melissa Holsonback of McCaysville; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Gary Weaver of Blue Ridge; special family members, Shaun and Tara Simmons; sister, Linda Holsonback of Epworth; brother, Roy Holsonback also of Epworth; and 10 beautiful grandchildren, Hannah, Elisabeth, Sarah, Luke, John, Benjamin, Stephen, Della, Shaun and Michael.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Maple Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Gerald Siniard and the Rev. Nathan Smith officiating. Music was provided by the Rev. Kenny O’Neal. Interment followed in the church cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Mark Holsonback, Gary Weaver, Luke Holsonback, John Holsonback, Shaun Simmons, Waylon O’Neal, the Rev. Frank Ray and Rick Arp. Benjamin Holsonback and Stephen Weaver served as honorary pallbearers.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, was in charge of the arrangements.