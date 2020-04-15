Betty Thomas

Body

Mrs. Betty Lou Thomas, age 84, of Blue Ridge, passed away on April 6, 2020 in the Pruitt Health Care in Blue Ridge. She was born on April 13, 1935, in Morganton, to the late Roy Daniel and Alice Elizabeth Beaver McDaris. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge. Also preceding her in death was her loving husband Robert Manning Thomas Sr.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Robert Manning Thomas Jr. and Cindy Renee Thomas of Blairsville, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-law Nancy and Dwight Kay of Blue Ridge, Patricia and Sid Swartz of Warner Robbins, Georgia, Cindy Gentry and fiancé Mark Anderson of Piedmont, Alabama, Jennifer and Jeff Hassenboehler of Powder Springs, Georgia; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild also survive her.

A private graveside service was held at the Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery with Min. Jim Crews officiating. Due to the current health concerns, a memorial service to honor Mrs. Thomas will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.