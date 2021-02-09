Betty McAllister

Body

Betty Jean McAllister, age 86, passed away February 7, 2021.

B.J. was born in Blue Ridge, May 25, 1934, and was the only child of John H. Wilson and Mary C. McKinney Wilson. She grew up in Rossville, Georgia, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, but was a frequent visitor to Blue Ridge and the McKinney household.

Betty married Willard K. McAllister of Blue Ridge and their marriage lasted 62 years until his death in 2017. As an Air Force spouse, Betty moved around the country, living only two to five years at any single location (including two years in Ecuador). Despite the frequent moves, while raising three children, she accumulated thousands of hours of volunteer service. After Willard’s retirement, and a few years in Florida, they moved back to the north Georgia mountains and Blairsville, where they resided for over 30 years.

Survivors include sons, Michael and John McAllister; grandchildren, Emily Sanfratella, Amanda Cosme Matthew McAllister, Heather Lingerfelt and Joshua McAllister; and great-grandchildren, Abby, Ben and Wesley Lingerfelt and Sal and Bea Sanfratella. Betty was predeceased in death by her daughter, Janet; and by her husband, Willard.

Betty will be interred with Willard at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

