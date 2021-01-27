Betty Curtis

Body

Mrs. Betty Jean Curtis, age 72, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at Union General Hospital in Blairsville.

She was born September 22, 1948, to the late Henry Newton Burgess and Edith Ruth Ballew. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Don Burgess; and step-father, Lester Arp.

She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Grady Max Curtis of Mineral Bluff; daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Rusty Call of Mineral Bluff and Amanda and Michael Hughes of Midway, Georgia; brother, Henry “Junior” Burgess of Cleveland, Tennessee; sister, Peggy Bailey of Culberson, North Carolina; and many special people in her life who called her “Mama.”

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Michael Pope and the Rev. Mark Chastain officiating. Music was provided by Melinda Fox, Missy Stewart, Angie Ledford and Seth Stanley. Interment followed in the Union Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Paul Adams officiating. Pallbearers were Totchie “Glenn” Curtis, Steve Curtis, Donnie Millsaps, Bobby Jo Plush, Jimmy Bailey and Roger Bailey. Honorary pallbearers were the men of Big Creek Baptist Church, the men of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, James McGill and Clifford Stanley.

