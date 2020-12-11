Betty Crawford

Body

Betty Jean Crawford, age 88, of Copperhill, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Fannin Regional Hospital.

Mrs. Crawford was born May 22, 1932, in Polk County, Tennessee, to the late Claud Humphrys and the late Nora Helen Hyatt Humphrys. She was a member of Mount Liberty Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and served as the church pianist. Betty also taught piano lessons for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting, and working on crossword puzzles.

Mrs. Crawford was preceded in death by her father, Claud Humphrys; mother, Nora Helen Hyatt Humphrys; husband, Hoyt Crawford; and great-grandchild, Colton Blake Howard.

Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Sue (Larry) Payne, Jewel Dean (Ken) Callihan and Doris Ann (Anthony) Howard; sister, Margie Sue Allen; grandchildren, Angela (Mark) Young, Christie (Don) Rose, Tim (Donna) Callihan, Ryan (Devona) Howard and Aaron (Jodi) Howard; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Private family funeral services were held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Mount Liberty Baptist Church with the Rev. Robbie Chastain officiating. Music was provided by Amy Young. Interment followed in the Mount Liberty Baptist Church cemetery. Mrs. Crawford’s grandsons served as pallbearers.

The family received family and friends at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mount Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 93 Couch Drive, McCaysville, Georgia, 30555.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville.

