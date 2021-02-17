Body

Mrs. Beth Ann Austin, age 61, of Blue Ridge, passed away February 3, 2021.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite past time was spending time with her husband and especially her grandchildren. She was a Christian and a retired administrative office manager. She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick Thomas Carracher; and sister, Candace Carracher.

Survivors include her husband, Douglas Stuart Austin of 37 years; children, Dr. Nicholas Alexander Austin and Kathryn Elizabeth Austin; grandchildren, Tyler William Gray and James Thomas Gray; mother, Eileen Carr; brothers and sisters-in-law, Fredrick Carl Carracher and Kathleen and Keith Carracher and Jeanne; sister and brother-in-law, Jerrilynn and Gregory Gleason; nieces and nephews Lauren Gleason, Shawn Gleason and Destiny Carracher; sisters-in-law and their spouses, Susan Janet Brock and Steven and Pamela Jean Burg and Richard; and canine and feline companions, Mr. Miagie, Luna and Mr. Pickles.

Memorial services were conducted Friday, February 12, 2021, at 11:11 a.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Tom Jordan officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.