Benjamin Woodall

Benjamin Larson Woodall, age 19, of Epworth, passed away April 21, 2020. He was born in Kennesaw, Georgia, October 14, 2000. Ben was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Epworth. He was a Life Scout with Troop 460 in Morganton. Through Scouts, Ben paddled the Okefenokee Swamp twice, the length of the Suwanee River to the Gulf, and hiked a hundred miles in the Southern Rockies at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He loved computers and camping. He had attended Gilmer High School in Ellijay, Georgia.

Survivors include his father, George Woodall of Epworth; mother, Lori Larson Woodall of Virginia Beach, Virginia; brother, Samuel Hallum Woodall of Epworth; paternal grandparents, Jimmy Dale Woodall Sr., and Emily “Juanita” Hallum Woodall of Epworth; maternal grandmother, Joan Viola Larson of Virginia Beach, Virginia; uncles and aunts, Jimmy Dale Woodall Jr., and wife, Catherine, of Epworth, Michael Edward Woodall of Epworth, Marc Allen Larson of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Neil Eric Larson and wife, Brandy, of Western Branch, Chesapeake, Virginia; nephew, Alexander Neil Larson of Western Branch, Chesapeake, Virginia; cousins, Ashley Nichole Woodall of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Tiffany Marie Woodall of Boone, North Carolina.

A private graveside service was conducted Saturday, April 25, 2020, from the Colwell Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Tom Jordan and the Rev. Dr. Chan Mitchell officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, was in charge of the arrangements.