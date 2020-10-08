Rebels top Leopards to remain undefeated

Fannin Rebel Seth Reece (5) takes the ball to the endzone, while Mason Bundy (70) blocks a trailing defender during the Rebels 49-13 win over Banks Friday, October 2.

Fannin Rebel James Mercer (25) fights his way through the line of scrimmage to put pressure on the quarterback during the Rebels game against Banks County Friday, October 2.

A slow start hindered the Rebels early against Banks County on a chilly night Friday, October 2, but an explosive third quarter sealed the deal for Fannin as they put up five touchdowns to extend…