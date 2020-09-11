Lady Rebels sweep Pickens Dragonettes

  • Reagan York attempts to block a spiked ball in recent action for the Lady Rebels volleyball team.
    Reagan York attempts to block a spiked ball in recent action for the Lady Rebels volleyball team.
  • Abby Ledford keeps a volley alive in recent action for the Fannin County volleyball team.
    Abby Ledford keeps a volley alive in recent action for the Fannin County volleyball team.
The Fannin County Lady Rebels hosted the Pickens County Dragonettes Thursday, September 3. The Lady Rebels found a rhythm early on in the match and was able to top Pickens County 3-0. Prisila…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.