Lady Rebels fall to Armuchee in tournament

-
Lady Rebel Becca Ledford spikes the ball in recent action for the Fannin County volleyball team.
-
Lady Rebel Rachel Bruce keeps a volley alive in recent action for the Fannin County Lady Rebel volleyball team.
The Fannin County Lady Rebels volleyball team faced off against the Armuchee Lady Indians Wednesday, October 21, in the first round of the State Tournament.
Fannin County played well, but fell to…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.