William Duncan

William Frank Duncan, age 92, of Copperhill, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born January 10, 1928, in Emmett, Tennessee, to the late Ray James Duncan and Jessie Lee Deaver Duncan.

A private graveside gathering occurred at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, from the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Copperhill. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Tyler White, Stephen White, Cody Bohm, Kenneth Davis, David Rider and Scott Dilbeck.

