Whitney Bass

Body

Whitney Larra Bass, age 30, of Blue Ridge, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Whitney was born August 4, 1990, in Melbourne, Florida. She loved the outdoors, including camping and hiking. Whitney is dearly loved and will be missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include son, Liam Sherbert; mother, Lauren Moyer; father, Timothy Bass; brother, Solan Bass; sister, Gabrielle Bass; step-father, Brian Moyer Sr.; step-mother, Pattie Bass; step-sisters, Samantha Granger and Amanda Moyer; step-brother, Brian Moyer; grandmother, Joan Adamson; grandfather, Russell McDonald Jr.; grandmother, Ruth Bass; and seven nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 800-805-5856.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.