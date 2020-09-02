Warren Davis

Body

Mr. Warren Calvin Davis, age 99, of the Life Care Center of Copper Basin, passed away August 22, 2020.

Survivors include his step-son, Tommy Cantrell of Epworth; son-in-law, H.L. Harris of Mineral Bluff; step-grandchildren, Barry Harris and Terry Harris both of Blairsville, Jamie Cantrell of Epworth, Missy Law of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Amanda Bryan of Ellijay, Georgia, Jesse Cantrell, Stevie Cantrell and Jody Cantrell all of Epworth.

Graveside services were conducted Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 12 p.m. from the Scrougetown Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Baugh officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Jamie Cantrell, Stevie Cantrell, Jesse Cantrell, Barry Harris and Terry Harris.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, was in charge of the arrangements.