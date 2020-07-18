Wallace Panter

Body

Wallace Lloyd Panter, age 86, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He was born May 11, 1934, in Mineral Bluff, to the late Julius Panter and Blanche Estella Kirkland Panter. Mr. Panter was a boilermaker for Tennessee Copper Company. He attended Hothouse Baptist Church. Mr. Panter served in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melissa Panter; step-son, Greg Worley; granddaughter, Gracie Clinton; and siblings, Judy Allen, Rachel Turner, Sam Panter and Bobby Panter.

Survivors are his spouse, Dorothy Green Panter of Mineral Bluff; children, Eve Panter of Marietta, Georgia, Mark W. Panter of Dacula, Georgia, and Blake Panter (Crystal) of Roswell, Georgia; grandchildren, Matthew Cash and Scott Rose; and sisters, Betty Byers of Villa Rica, Georgia and Velma Hughes (Jack) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, also survive.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, July 11, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge chapel with the Rev. Tommy Bell and the Rev. Danny Queen officiating. Music was by the Caylor Family and the Hot House Baptist Church Choir. Pallbearers were Mike Hughes, Stephen Hughes, Scott Rose, Jeremy Smith, Scott Johnson and Stanley Pack. Honorary pallbearers were the former boilermakers from Tennessee Copper Company. Interment followed in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

