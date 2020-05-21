Virginia Helton

Body

Virginia Abercrombie Helton, age 72, of McCaysville, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in McCaysville, November 3, 1947, to the late Ivan R. Abercrombie and Connie Gray Abercrombie. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. She worked for American Uniform as a seamstress. She is also preceded in death by her children, Janie R. Helton and William C. Helton Jr.; and siblings, Ernest Abercrombie, William Bobby Abercrombie, Bill Abercrombie, Parker Abercrombie, David Abercrombie, Kathleen Sayers, Della Newman, Margaret Abercrombie and Sarah Abercrombie.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 49 years, Buster Helton; daughter, Renee Helton Allen; grandchildren, William “Will” Allen and Aubrie Allen; siblings, Harold Abercrombie, Lynn Abercrombie, Margie Abercrombie Davis and Karen Green; numerous other nieces, nephews and other family also survive.

Graveside services were conducted Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 12 p.m. from the Van Hook cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Rice officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.