Ulyss Mashburn

Ulyss Paul Mashburn, age 72, of Farner passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.

He is survived by brothers and sister-in-law, Clarence “Cotton” Mashburn, Douglas and Minnie Mashburn, and Gary Mashburn; his sister, Margaret Farner; cousin and good friend, Harold Allen; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many other relatives and friends also survive.

Graveside services were conducted Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. from Liberty Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill is in charge of arrangements.