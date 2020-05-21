Tony Smith

Body

CSM (R) Tony Odell Smith, 62, of Fannin County, Georgia was called homeMay 11, 2020. He will be deeply missed by those whose lives he touched, and he will forever be in the hearts of all who love him. He is survived by his wife, Libby, his children, Ivan and Gloria, Tanya and Marcus, Tony and Sherry, and Amanda; his grandchildren, Tiana, Ivan, Leah, Marcus, Malcolm, Nathan, Maylani, Naomi and Natalia; and his father, Odell James Smith of Pickens County, South Carolina.

Tony O. Smith as he is remembered by his children and grandchildren…

Ivan and Gloria: “Dad we will miss our countless conversations with you about anything and everything; the ways you share yourself with us; the ways you love us with all of your heart; the ways you make us laugh until we have tears in our eyes; the sound of your contagious laughter; your hugs and your kisses. Though we are saddened to not have you here with us, we find joy knowing that you are filling the Heavens with your beautiful singing, that you are full of peace, and that all is well with your beautiful soul. We love you Dad, so very much.”

Tiana: “You were so sweet and caring, and if I needed something, you’d get it for me. You always seemed to know what to say or do to make my days feel bright and sunny. I love you very much and I’ll always miss you and hold you dear to my heart.”

Ivan: “Grandpa you are the best and I loved going out back to explore the creek with you. I loved your songs and jokes. I loved driving around on the 4-wheeler with you. I loved that we would always go places together. I love you and miss you.”

Leah: “I want to tell Grandpa that I love him, and I want to hug him and snuggle. And I miss him.”

Tanya: “I was one of the lucky four to have had his love, his laughter, his tears, and his pain. He will always be with me and my family. I love you forever and now God gets to keep you in his grace. I love you Daddy!!! Always and Forever, your loving daughter Tanya and the Freeman Family.”

Marcus: “What I love about Grandpa is how he always tried to give me life lessons every time I visited and that he never failed to make sure I was loved at home. Out of everything that he wanted to teach me and tell me about, one thing I’ll never forget is: “Grandpa Loves You, Always.” Grandpa Smith is a man who has more love to share than the sky. I will miss him with all of my heart and soul.”

Malcome: “I love Grandpa’s passion and love for each member of his family. He always made it a point to tell us how much he loves us whenever he calls or texts. I love that Grandpa was there for Marcus and I whenever we needed him. He welcomed us with open arms, and I am forever grateful for him and for all the guidance he has given us throughout the years. I’m going to miss him.”

Tony and Sherry: “He had a generous heart, a giving spirit, and truly made us all feel important and loved. He showed that love in many different ways and he always knew the right thing to say to uplift us. We’ll miss listening to his jokes of which he had plenty. We’ll miss those fishing trips where he bestowed the knowledge of how to catch a fish ... the secret was, “You gotta hold your mouth right!”

Maylani: “I remember the days when he taught me how to drive his tractor or when he and I took his dogs to the store and we laughed and joked on the way there. My favorite memory was going tubing down the river with him and hearing him yell out in joy. I will miss hearing him sing songs and calling me to sing happy birthday to me. He was the funniest and kindest man that I have ever met. He was always there to make me laugh and smile. I will miss being able to go down and visit him. I love you very much Grandpa. I will miss you. Love, Maylani.”

Nathan: “It feels like yesterday when I was a little kid and he would take me fishing with my Dad and we would have a great time together laughing. We would go to the store to buy things for s’mores and have a campfire in his backyard. My favorite thing we did as a family was a pioneer Christmas when we had a power outage and we had a big sleep over and cooked food in the fireplace. He had a great singing voice and would sing his heart out. My Grandfather was one of the kindest people you would have ever met. I love you Grandpa. You’ll be missed. Love, Nathan.”

Amanda: “You were always my protector, my advisor, and my guide. And life could never be the same without you to walk beside. So, Daddy, as I pay this visit to your resting place today, I’d like to thank you for the caring that I never could repay. Love always and forever, your daughter Mandy Pandy, Naomi Doodlebug, and Natalia Ratatouille.”

Naomi: “I love you so much that I draw you this heart lol. Love, hugs, and kisses, hugs and kisses lol Papa family from Naomi Doodlebug. Papa I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you Papa so much.”

Natalia: “Dear Papa, those who still love you deep deep in our hearts will always remember your love and your kindness forever and ever. Love you! Natalia Ratatouille hearts hearts hearts.”

Visitaton and funeral information:

Visitation was held Monday, May 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Henry-Cochran Funeral Home. Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, May 19, at 8 a.m. at Henry-Cochran Funeral Home, 3911 Appalachian Highway, Blue Ridge, Georgia.