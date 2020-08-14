Body

Tommy Jay Duckworth Sr., age 80, of Turtletown, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Duckworth is survived by his wife, Donna Duckworth; children, Lee (Jessica) Garrett, Alice (Jim) Burger, William Duckworth, Brian Duckworth, Cindy Duckworth, Gail (Paul) Hall, Tommy Duckworth Jr., and Faith Duckworth; sister, Betty Duckworth Hood; seven grandchildren.

Memorial services for Mr. Duckworth will be held at a later date.

For those desiring, donations may be made to help defray final expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family at akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of arrangements.