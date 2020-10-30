Timothy Tipton

Body

Timothy Dean Tipton of the Blue Ridge, Ellijay, Georgia area passed away October 22, 2020, at the age of 61.

Tim was born December 29, 1958, to the late Harold Tipton, father, and Helen Tipton, mother, of Blue Ridge.

He is survived by his two sons, Nathan (Rosalie) Tipton of the Big Creek area of Blue Ridge, and Bryan (Amber) Tipton of Ava, Missouri; daughter, Gabrielle (Grant) Collis; brother, Walter Jeff (Mimi) Tipton of Douglasville, Georgia; sister, Connie Tipton Taylor of Loganville, Georgia; along with 10 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His brother, Nick Tipton, preceded him in death.

Tim was a lifelong resident of the area and owner of Tipton Concrete. He was well known and loved by many. He was known for his big heart and generosity. Many of his lifelong friends knew him by his nickname of “Totty.” Tim loved his mountains and wildlife

Funeral services were held Monday, October 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Big Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Jackie Cochran officiating. Interment followed in Big Creek Church cemetery. Pallbearers included Jerry Wilson, Ricky Davis, Bobby Davis, Jason Brown, Lloyd Hill and Matthew Dilbeck. Honorary pallbearers were Billy Davis, Chad Tipton and Michael Tipton.

The family received friends at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.