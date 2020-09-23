Timothy Smith

Body

Mr. Timothy Neal Smith, age 53, of Turtletown, passed away September 15, 2020, in the Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva, North Carolina.

He was a proud veteran serving both in the United States Marine Corps and Army.

Survivors include his spouse, Linda Franklin; children, Isaac Smith, Brandon (Savanah Barker) Smith, Sarah and Drew Payne and Delilah Ownbey; brother, Randy Stiles; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sally and Jay Lawson, Twila and Gary Taylor and Tammy and Terry John Campbell; grandchildren, Carter Johnson and Elsa Payne; several nieces and nephews; and canine companions Foxy and Ruthie.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, September 19, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Mitchell Allen and the Rev. Drew Payne officiating.

The eulogy was provided by Terry John Campbell.

Interment followed in the Turtletown Baptist Church cemetery. Military Honors was provided by the North Georgia Honor Guard.

For those desiring, donations may be made to help defray final expenses.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill, was in charge of the arrangements.