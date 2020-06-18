Ted Wheeler

Body

Ted Dwayne Wheeler, age 65 of Morganton, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home.

He was born January 13, 1955, in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Odell Medford Wheeler and Eva Grace Monohan Wheeler. He worked for the Local #926/ Teamsters in Atlanta, Georgia as a crane operator. Ted was a Baptist.

Survivors are his wife of 35 years, Teresa Wheeler of Morganton; daughter, Keri Beavers of Morganton; grandchildren, Lucas Callahan, Dillan Taylor, Kaylie Taylor and Wyatt Taylor; brother, Bill Wheeler (Susan) of Georgia; sisters, Pamela Brown (Obert “Boss”) of Morganton and Melinda Wheeler (Tim Reece) of Tallapoosa, Georgia also survive.

Ted’s wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

