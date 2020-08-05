Body

Roy Steve Davis, age 72, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his home. Mr. Davis was born in Mineral Bluff October 2, 1947, to the late Edna Newton Davis and Don Henry Davis. He served in the United States Army. Mr. Davis was a miner at Tennessee Chemical Company and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by brothers, Rick and Lee Davis.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda K. Davis of Mineral Bluff; children, Lori Davis (Charlie Lewis) of Mineral Bluff, Troy Davis (Laura) of Mineral Bluff, and Amy Hunter (John) of Mineral Bluff; grandchildren, J.T. Hunter, Amber Hunter, Shawn Hunter, Mikayla Davis, Gracie Davis, Alexis Ware and Joseph Farmer; brothers and sister-in-law, Dan Davis (Reba) of Culberson, North Carolina, and Sam Davis of Mineral Bluff; sisters and brothers-in-law, Regina Tarpley (James MeMe) of Mineral Bluff and Mary Lou Cipich (Martin) of Mineral Bluff; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joni Davis of Mineral Bluff, Terry and Pat Ware of Mineral Bluff, Mike and Tamatha Ware of Mineral Bluff, and Vicky and Gary Millhoff; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, August 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from the Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge Chapel with Rev. James Coffmann officiating. Pallbearers were Timmy Davis, Justin Ware, Sammy Davis, Shawn Hunter, J.T. Hunter, and Joseph Farmer. Honorary Pallbearers were Jon Millhoff, Scott Millhoff, Charlie Lewis, John Hunter, Kevin Ware, and Joey Cipich. Interment followed in the Jerusalem Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 ST Jude PL, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

Due to recent health concerns, the family of Mr. Davis would like to express their understanding of any absences during this time.

