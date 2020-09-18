Stephen Dillard

Body

Mr. Stephen Douglas Dillard, age 67, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Copperhill, to the late Rev. Harley Dillard and Geneva Collis Dillard.

Stephen will be remembered as a good-hearted person and spent his life caring for others.

He will be missed by his family and friends. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Joe Dillard.

He is survived by his wife, Tisa Stamey Dillard; and his brother, Lee Roy Dillard.

Graveside services were conducted Friday, September 11, 2020, from the Kingtown Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Cannaverde officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help defray final expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.