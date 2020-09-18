Sarah Rogers

Body

Little Miss Sarah LeeAnne Rogers, infant daughter of Courtney Nicole Ware and Lucas Matthew Rogers, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

She is survived by her parents, Courtney Nicole Ware and Lucas Matthew Rogers; sister, Chloe Long; maternal grandparents, Anthony and Sheila Ware; maternal great-grandparents, the Rev. Gene and Jessie Ruth Ware; paternal grandparents, Matt Rogers, Linda Rogers and Michelle Maynard; paternal great-grandparents, Paul and MaryAnne Rogers; aunts and uncles, Shane and Jordan Ware and Lauren and Ryan Lessard; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives also survive.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, September 6, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Home chapel. Interment followed in the Van Hook Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.