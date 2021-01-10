Body

Sara Elizabeth Adams Cole, age 85, of Turtletown, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020.

She was born August 20, 1935, in Copperhill, to the late Arthur Adams and Lillis Bell Adams. She loved the Lord as was a longtime member of Maple Grove Baptist Church. Sara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crossword puzzles. She was a gifted baker.

She is also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Cole; son, Bobby Cole; granddaughter, Nakita Coleman; and numerous siblings.

Sara is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Jimmy Cook; sister, Dorothy Panter; grandchildren, Megan (Tyler) Elliott, Trevor Cook, Emilee Cook and Judith Cole; and great-grandchildren, Logan Elliott, Ethan Elliott, Bryson Cole and Tamrah Hill.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 12 p.m., from the Maple Grove Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Donald Weaver officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at

www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.