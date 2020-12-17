Sally Lynn

Body

Sally Novella Lynn, age 89, of Ducktown, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at her home.

She was born in the Liberty Community April 3, 1931, to the late William McKinley Lynn and Dorie Jane Hayes Lynn. Novella was a member of Turtletown Church of God of Prophecy.

She is also preceded in death by her sibilngs, Howard Lynn, Harold Lynn, Elsie Cole, Mary Smith and Alma Cochran.

Novella is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Nancy Worley of Ducktown; grandchildren, Mikey Worley, Mitchell Worley, Katie Worley, Laney Worley, Amber Morgan and Wendy King; 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services were conducted Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Sam Morrow and the Rev. Gerald Mann officiating. Music was provided by Colby Ledford. Interment followed in the River Hill Cemetery. Mikey Worley, Mitchell Worley, Gage Worley, R.M. Worley, Toby Foerst, and Dale Morgan served as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.