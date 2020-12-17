Ronald Keith

Body

Mr. Ronald Wayne Keith, age 83 of Acorn Lane, Mineral Bluff, passed away peacefully Friday, December 11, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.

Ronald was born February 25, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, son of the late David McFarland Keith and Sara Shelly. Ronald was a skilled woodworking craftsman; he took great pride in his work to ensure anything he made was quality. He loved going to craft shows to sell and display his work. A lot of Ronald’s time was spent outdoors; whether it be traveling or camping with his beloved family.

He is preceded in death by a son, Gary Wayne Keith in 1995; and two brothers, Howard and Bruce Keith.

Ronald was a member of Blue Ridge Community Church.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Ruth Tina Allen Keith of Mineral Bluff; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Kenneth Poshard of Epworth; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Pamela Keith of Mineral Bluff; one sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jane and Jay Schwab of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; brother and sister-in-law, David and Carol Keith of West Chester, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Andrea and Matt Berry, Ashley and Josh Curtis, Alicia and Cody White, Jeremiah and Bralee Keith, Emilee and T.J. Godfrey, and Josh Keith. Fourteen great-grandchildren also survive.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Blue Ridge Community Church or be generous to your church offering in Ronald’s memory.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville was in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com