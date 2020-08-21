Roger Jones

Body

Roger Reece Jones, age 72, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, passed away after a short battle with cancer.

Born in Copperhill, he is survived by his wife, Wanda Goode Jones. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nola Bell Jones; father, George Jones and brother, Harold Jones.

He is also survived by his niece, Laura Jones of Blue Ridge; his great-niece Mattie Arp of Turttletown; and great-nephew, Casey Arp of Isabella; sister and brother-in-law, Geri and Jimmy Panter of Cumming, Georgia.

Roger will be remembered as a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, and a true friend to so many including all his wonderful friends from his years in the home building industry, the Bowen Family, his friends from Honduras Outreach, and all his motorcycle friends from around the world.

Thanks to each and every one of you who was a big part of his life.

If you choose to honor his life, it would be great to make a donation to Honduras Outreach at HOI.gov.

