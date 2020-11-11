Robert Wehunt

Body

Mr. Robert Eugene Wehunt, age 90, of Blue Ridge, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born on October 25, 1930, to the late Homer Wehunt and the late Myrtice Burnette Wehunt. Mr. Wehunt was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict and retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Bob was a member of Highland Baptist Church and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Wehunt; and mother, Myrtice Wehunt; brothers, Kenneth Wehunt and Bill Wehunt; sisters, Erma Mae Wehunt and Kathyleen McCoullough; and nephew, Jamie Wehunt; and niece, Christine Brown.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Wehunt; daughter, Debbie Wehunt; niece, Kathy Smith; nephews, BuddyWehunt, Jeff Wehunt, David Wehunt, and Larry Wehunt.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rusty Thomas officiating.

Interment followed in Sugar Creek Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers included C.R. Burnette, Chad Ray, Jeff Wehunt, Joe Hayes, Wayne Jenkins and Rick Reckman.

The family received friends at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

