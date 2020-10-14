Rhonda Thomas

Body

Rhonda Sharon Patterson Thomas, age 65, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Blue Ridge.

She was born September 4, 1955, in Copperhill, to the late Avery Wayne Patterson and Lola Mae Jones Patterson. Rhonda was a member of New Union Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie Thomas; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Mamie Thomas and Cody and Lauren Thomas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Carolyn Patterson and David and Bobbie Patterson; grandchildren, Sydni Thomas, Shawn Sutton and Grace Thomas; aunt, Jo Jones; mother-in-law, Mildred Thomas; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews also survive.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Harrison Bradley officiating. Music was provided by Hailee Mealer. Interment followed in the New Union Baptist Church cemetery. Mark Thomas, Cody Thomas, Brad Thomas, Justin Thomas, Kevin Sutton, Nick McClure and Jamie McClure served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were John Adams and Tyler Adams.

