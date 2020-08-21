Raymond Montgomery

Body

Mr. Thomas Raymond “Coach” Montgomery, age 93, of McCaysville, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Copper Basin Life Care.

Mr. Montgomery was born April 1, 1927, in Ducktown to the late Ed Montgomery and the late Myrtle Bandy Montgomery. He was a World War II Navy Veteran and a member of First Baptist Church McCayville/Copperhill. Raymond attended Tusculum College where he played football, and also attended Peabody College, and UGA.

He taught at Ducktown High School while coaching girls’ basketball, track, and football. He coached football and taught at West Fannin High and East Fannin until be became principal at West Fannin High School. Following his leadership at the high school, he became Director of Transportation and Visiting Teacher for the Fannin County Board of Education.

He had a great passion for fishing, hunting, camping, gardening and the great outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ed Montgomery; mother, Myrtle Bandy Montgomery; and granddaughter, Carol Montgomery.

Survivors include his wife, Mozelle Presswood Montgomery; son, Brent (Patti) Montgomery; son, Kent (Glenda) Montgomery; daughter, Marti (David) Bryson; son, Gary (Anita) Deal; sisters, Betty Payne and Janet Moorhead; brothers, Jackie “Noodles” (Charlene) Montgomery and Johnny (Kay) Montgomery; grandchildren, Melanie Chapman, Dusty Montgomery, Amber (Chan) Mitchell, Ashlee (Alan) Pickelsimer, Lindsey (Brett) Bullock, Shane Montgomery, Eric Deal, Drew Deal, Gracie Deal; great-grandchildren, Hunter Bryson, Emma Mitchell, Maleia Bigham, Cade Bigham, Bryson Mitchell, Cayson Mitchell, Kristen Pickelsimer, Sinclaire Bullock, Sawyer Bullock, Silas Bullock, Brandon Chapman, and Weston Chapman;great-great-grandchildren, Darcy Chapman, Joseph Chapman, Marlee Chapman and Mason Chapman, and many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Pallbearers: Dusty Montgomery, Shane Montgomery, Drew Deal, Alan Pickelsimer, Hunter Bryson, and Chan Mitchell.

The family received friends at First Baptist Church of McCaysville/Copperhill, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. There will be a private family service at a later time.

The family would like to thank Life Care for their professional, loving care, and a special thanks to Tammy Allen and Pat Stiles for the compassion shown during the last couple of days.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Resident Activity Department at Copper Basin Life Care.