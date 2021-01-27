Raymond Dills

Body

Mr. Raymond Edward Dills, age 67, of Blue Ridge, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta.

He is survived by his children, Angela Elizabeth “Beth” Dills, Amanda “Mandy” Dills and Ryan Dills; siblings and their spouses, Charles Jeffery and Angela Dills, Susie Payne, Stanley Monroe “Mus” Dills, Carolyn Faith and Marcus Ponton, and Charlene and Jeff Allen.

Graveside services were conducted Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Sugar Creek Church cemetery with the Rev. David O’Neal officiating.

