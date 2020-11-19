Ray Owen Estes

Body

Ray Estes, 65, died unexpectedly October 30, 2020. He was born June 28, 1955 in Langdale, Alabama.

Ray and Melanie were each other’s joy, love and strength. His family and his two dogs, Bella and Angus, were the lights of his life.

Every chance he could, he reveled in the beauty of the mountains and forests near his home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hugo Estes; and his mother Elsie.

Ray is survived by his wife, Melanie Marie Crane Estes; his stepmom, Addie Estes Abercrombie; brother, Hugo Estes and his wife Cindy, and their two children, Sandy and Misty. Ray claimed Melanie’s family as his own too.

Ray was preceded in death by Melanie’s parents, Bob and Eleanor Crane.

Ray is survived by his sisters-in-law, Elisa Crane Groendyke and her husband, Jerry, and son, Grant, and Stacey Crane Wilbanks and her husband, Gary, and their children, Jarrett, (Meredith), Clayton, and Hannah, (Jerod).

Ray was lucky to have two great nephews, Collin and Cameron, and a great-niece, Emmalynn, on Melanie’s side of the family.

Gone too quickly, Ray is remembered fondly for his craftsmanship as a builder. He loved his work family, Kasteel Construction.

Ray’s family is asking for prayers as they grieve.