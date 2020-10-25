Ralph Chancey

Body

Mr. Ralph Leon Chancey, age 89, of Cherry Log, passed Wednesday October 14, 2020, at the Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.

He was born on April 26, 1931, to his late parents George Matthew and Hulda Lidora (Sisson) Chancey in Cherry Log. Ralph retired as a truck driver with Atlanta Motor Lines and a member and Elder of the Boardtown Church of Christ. He loved bluegrass and was an incredibly talented bluegrass musician.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Irene (Holloway) Chancey; sisters, Mae Kyle and Nancy Higdon; brothers, Chesley, Joe and John Chancey.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday October 17, 2020, from the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Butch Jones and Minister Cody Bearden officiating. Congregational singing was led by Shannon Bearden. Graveside interment followed in the Boardtown Church of Christ Cemetery with Jeremy Smith, Jamie Smith, Josh Chancey, Garrett Sellers, Kevin Holt, Joseph Holt, Brett Cantrell and Travis Cantrell serving as pallbearers.

Ralph is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Jerry Smith of Ellijay, Dianne and Wayne Holt of Ellijay, Melanie and Mitchell Cantrell of Cherry Log; sons and daughters-in-law, Gerald and Abby Chancey of Ellijay, Johnny and Teresa Chancey of Cherry Log; grandchildren and spouses Jenni (Jeremy) Sellers, Jeremy (Brianne) Smith, Jamie (Georgia) Smith, Josh (Miranda) Chancey, Lori (Jody) Cantrell, Mandy (Adam) Banks, Kevin (Lindsey) Holt, Janna (Leeman) Teague, Joseph (Allison) Holt, Brett Cantrell, Travis (Marissa) Cantrell; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joyce (Lail) Callihan of Ellijay, James (Martha) Holloway of Ellijay, Benny (Kathy) Holloway of Chatsworth, Elizabeth Holloway of Roswell, Roy Walker of Cherry Log also survive. The family received friends at the Logan Funeral Home Friday, October 16, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to the Boardtown Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, 2583 Lucius Road, Cherry Log, Georgia, 30522 in memory of Mr. Chancey.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel in charge of the arrangements.