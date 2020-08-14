Quinton Helton

Body

Quinton G. Helton, age 73, of Mineral Bluff, passed away August 7, 2020 in Cleveland, Tennessee.

He was born in Isabella, to the late Cecil James Helton Sr. and Beulah Gaddis Helton. Mr. Helton was retired from Cities Service working as a carpenter. He had also served in the United States National Guard. Mr. Helton was a member of the Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Linda W. Helton of 52 years; brothers, Clinton Helton and James (Gail) Helton both of Mineral Bluff; sisters, Beatrice “Susie” Helton of Chickamauga, Georgia, Lucille (Fred) Husband of Waycross, Georgia and Janice Callihan of Ellijay, Georgia; nieces and nephews, Sharon and Russell Daves of Morganton, and Chris Helton; and a special great-nephew, Luke Daves.

Graveside services were conducted Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Crestlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Harold Weeks officiating. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Russell Daves, Chris Helton, Luke Daves, Scott Ray, Jason Holoman, and Jacob Callihan. Due to recent health concerns, the family respectfully request no visitors at the residence or expressions of love through food or floral arrangements be sent. However, they do encourage that donations be sent in memory of Mr. Helton to either, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to Gideon International Blue Ridge Camp at P.O. Box 1375 Blue Ridge, Georgia, 30513.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, was in charge of the arrangements.