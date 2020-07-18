Phillip Thomas

Body

Phillip Jeffery Thomas, age 61, of Mineral Bluff, went home to be with Jesus March 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

He was a dedicated son, brother, father, papaw, friend, preacher, and old-time saint of God. Phillip loved the Lord, his wife, his family and friends, and all things horses.

He had a deep love for people and never met a stranger or passed up an opportunity to tell anyone about his Savior and His amazing grace. Phillip loved life and making people laugh, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Preceded in death by his father, Fred Thomas.

Phillip is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda Hawkins Thomas; daughter, Elaina Thomas; grandson, William Dean Thomas Tipton; mother, Wilma Bennett Thomas; sisters, Larenda Nicholson and Rhonda Aaron; brothers, Bud Thomas and Freddie Thomas; as well as a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention.

A memorial service to honor Phillip will be conducted on July 17, 2020, at 5 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel.

The family would like to give special recognition to everyone in this community who has been a blessing to them during this difficult time.

Condolences may be made to www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.